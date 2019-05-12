Confident Chicks at Poultry Days

VERSAILLES – Let’s Rock and Roll: These Chicks are Ready to Change the World. Every year Poultry Days hosts many exciting events for high school and elementary students and this year there is an event just for middle school girls. Confident Chicks is an event for any girl going into 5-8th grades.

The event will be held on Friday, June 14 from 12-3 p.m. in the old high school gym in Versailles. Girls will have a chance to participate in a service project, listen to a guest speaker, meet other girls during activities, and ask questions to the reigning Miss Chick court. Early Registration, which includes a free T-shirt, closes May 31.

Join the Confident Chicks Facebook group by searching “Confident Chicks.” The link for registration is located on the Facebook page or the Poultry Days website. Contact Elizabeth White at confidentchicksnight@gmail.com or 937-467-0114 for more information or questions.

The 68th annual Versailles Poultry Days festival will be held June 14-16th and a full schedule can be located at www.versaillespoultrydays.com.