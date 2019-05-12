YFC is golfing for a great cause

GREENVILLE – A great time is expected as golfers tee off at the 28th annual Youth for Christ Golf Classic on Wednesday, June 26 at White Springs Golf Club. With delicious, complementary food served non-stop throughout the day, additional amenities for some, and wonderful door prizes for all, the only other things necessary for an exceptional experience might be a few rays of sunshine …and perhaps a 20-foot putt. For many of the participants that day, it won’t really be about the golf. It will be about making a difference for local teens.

Lots of teenagers in our community are headed in a good direction and just need some encouragement along the way. However, many others are lost, confused, broken, abandoned, troubled, desperate, lonely, hurting… The list could go on and on. Through thirteen local ministry sites, including many middle schools and high schools, Youth for Christ staff and volunteers are engaging teenagers every day. Youth for Christ partners with local churches and individuals in reaching lost kids, introducing them to Jesus, and helping them find their way. That’s what this golf outing is about; helping kids find their way.

Youth for Christ is looking for generous business sponsors and mission-minded golfers to make the 2019 Youth for Christ Golf Classic the most productive ever in supporting this ministry to teens. And though golfers that want to “pay to play” are gladly welcomed, YFC is also looking for a handful of players that will “go the extra mile” and solicit pledges for the cause. For those that “go this extra mile,” significant prizes await, such as an overnight golf package and a couple high-quality golf clubs. More importantly, young people’s lives will be changed.

The YFC Golf Classic is a scramble with play beginning at 9 a.m. Those interested in playing may register as an individual or a team. Cost to play is $100 for individuals and $350 for a team, but those that raise or pay double the required amount will be considered Gold Class, which means they will be entitled to a special menu that includes steak sandwiches, a YFC golf shirt, and chair massage. At the end of the event, prizes will be awarded for top fundraising and winning play, and a short testimony will be shared by a teen.

Business sponsorship opportunities ranging from $100 to $1,000 include commensurate advertising for each level of contribution. E-mail office@yfcmv.org or call 937-548-2477 to get more information or to connect with the event.