Gettysburg Masons support groups

GETTYSBURG – The Gettysburg Lodge of Free Masons No. 477 recently donated a check supporting the work of Empowering Darke County Youth with students needing academic help.

Free Masons Lodges support many charities, including Shriner’s Burn Hospitals, Scottish Rite Hospitals, scholarships, children’s homes and more. In addition to its donation to Empowering Darke County Youth, the Gettysburg Lodge also made a donation to Darke County Special Olympics.

Empowering Darke County Youth has wrapped up its third year of After School Tutoring working with more than 150 students for the year. The organization provided 5,342 hours of tutoring over a 132-day period.

Empowering Summer Tutoring begins June 10. Applications can be picked up at The Greenville Public Library or Edison State Community College, Darke County Campus, or by emailing empoweringyouth101@gmail.com.