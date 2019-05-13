Empowering Youth enrolling for tutoring

GREENVILLE – Empowering Darke County Youth is now enrolling students for its Summer Tutoring Program. Summer tutoring begins June 10 and runs through the end of July. The program offers two options: Individual tutoring five mornings a week at Greenville Public Library and small group tutoring four afternoons a week (Monday through Thursday) at Edison State Community College.

Both programs are open to students in all grades, kindergarten through high school, from all school districts. Enrollment, however, is limited, so be sure to get your application as soon as possible. Once submitted, you will receive a confirmation regarding your requested days and times.

Applications are available at the Greenville Public Library and Edison State Community College, Darke County Campus. You may also obtain an application by emailing empoweringyouth101@gmail.com.