Normile earns Eagle

GREENVILLE – An Eagle Scout Court of Honor was held at the Greenville Moose Lodge on March 31 for James M. Normile, son of Richard and Jeanie Normile.

James started scouting in first grade as a Tiger cub. He worked his way to Webelo earning Cub Scouts highest honor the Arrow of Light. He crossed over into Boy Scouts September 2013. He worked his way up through the ranks holding positions such as Patrol Leader, Asst. Patrol Leader, Senior Patrol Leader, Quartermaster and Scribe. James is a member of the Order of the Arrow, where he currently holds the positions Chief of his Chapter, Vice Lodge Chief of Programs, and Section Fundraising Chairman.

He attended the 2017 National Jamboree where he held the position of Patrol Leader.

For his Eagle Scout project, James raised all the funds, recruited volunteers and built dog houses for the Darke County Humane Society. He plans to continue his involvement in scouts, sharing what he has learned with other scouts to help them achieve their goals.