Additions approved to courthouse contract

DARKE COUNTY – County Commissioners on Monday approved an amendment to a contract with Mote & Associates concerning the security entrance project at the Darke County Courthouse.

Contract changes include additional services to be performed by the project engineer and modifications of payment and the time frame for rendering services.

According to the contract, Mote & Associates is to provide additional engineering design services for the security system planning, repair the existing exit plan, the security desk and Treasurer’s cabinet.

The changes and costs approved Monday include:

* Security system planning and conference with vendors – $3,076.25

* Repair existing exit plan as required by the city of Greenville Fire Department – $692

* Security desk and Treasurer’s cabinet design, including conference time – $770

* CTI Engineering – Geotechnical services – $5,390

These items, said Commission Chairman Matt Aultman, were “requested to get the project out to bid.”

In early April, commissioners met with the courthouse security team and Mote & Associates to review and approve a proposal for the rear entrance of the courthouse.

The project, which is expected to begin this summer, includes the construction of a 1,000- square-foot annex at the rear entrance of the building.

Upon completion, the front entrances of the courthouse will be closed permanently and will be used only as emergency exits.

Mote & Associates also have been working closely with the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, which will be providing deputies to man the new entry.

New features will include bullet proof glass in the windows of the annex and a holding cell big enough to fit three prisoners, which was a request made by Sheriff Toby Spencer.The new addition also will be ADA compliant.

By Susan Hartley

