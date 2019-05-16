Family Reading Night held

GREENVILLE – Greenville Elementary School welcomed students and parents of grades Kindergarten through third grade to their fifth annual Family Reading Night and Kids Read Now Summer Reading Kickoff from 5-7 p.m. on May 7. The evening featured dinner (hot dogs, chips and water), presentations by author Paul Orshoski, and the kickoff of the Kids Read Now Summer Reading program. All participating families entered to win door prizes which included tickets to the Cincinnati Zoo, Scene 75, the Columbus Crew, COSI and the Cincinnati Reds! Students enrolled in the Kids Read Now program and picked up their first three free books to start the summer program. Leis Realty staff attended to pass out puzzle books, bookmarks and assist with grilling and serving dinner to families.

Greenville City Schools thanks the following local sponsors of the reading night and student prizes: Cincinnati Reds; Columbus Crew; Scene 75; Dayton Dragons; Cincinnati Zoo; Jim’s Hot Dog Stand; Walmart; Rural King; Taco Bell; Leis Realty; Shawna Wise; Readmore’s Hallmark; Eikenberry’s IGA; Gordon Othodontics; Pizza Hut; The Skate Place; Dairy King; El Camino Mexican Restaurant; and Bread of Life Christian Bookstore

The district also thanks former Greenville Police Chief Dennis Butts and Leis Realty for grilling the evening’s hot dogs, and to Heather Crews, Shawna Wise and Mary Lee Moore for all their behind the scenes hard work to make the evening successful.