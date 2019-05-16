DCP hosts Frog Sounds

GREENVILLE – Discover the frogs that are found in Darke County while focusing on their mating calls, life history and identification. They will start indoors and then head out to the trails to see what they can hear and see. This free family program will be on May 23 at 8 p.m. at Shawnee Prairie Preserve. Dress for the weather and muddy trails.

For more information, contact the parks at infor@darkecountyparks.org or 937-548-0165.

Registration is required and can be done by visiting http://www.darkecountyparks.org/programs.