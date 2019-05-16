Farm Bureau awards scholarships

GREENVILLE – Once again, Darke County Farm Bureau gave away scholarships to deserving individuals that reside in Darke County. Darke County had two scholarship recipients.

Brittany Brewer is a graduate of Tri-Village High School. She is currently a sophomore at Morehead State College where she studies Agriculture Education. She is the daughter of Kevin and Sharon Brewer.

Hannah Rhoades is an Ansonia High School graduate and is attending Edison State Community College. Rhoades is currently studying Agriculture, with an Associate of Applied Science. She is the daughter of Doug and Leslie Rhoades.

Ohio Farm Bureau Federation is proud to award these deserving individuals with scholarships to help with their education.

Ohio Farm Bureau is the state’s largest and most inclusive farm and food organization. Its mission is working together for Ohio farmers to advance agriculture and strengthen our communities. To learn more about local agriculture and the farmers behind food production, please visit darke.ofbf.org or “like” the Darke County Farm Bureau on Facebook.