Three-vehicle accident results in minor injuries

GREENVILLE — A driver suffered minor injuries in a three-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon after he crossed left of center striking two vehicles.

At approximately 3:40 p.m., emergency personnel from Greenville City Fire Department and Greenville Township Rescue, as well as officers from the Greenville Police Department, were dispatched to the area of Memorial Drive and East Main Street to a three-vehicle accident with injuries.

According to the Greenville Police Department, a preliminary investigation has revealed a blue Ford Focus was traveling westbound on East Main Street when the driver passed left of center and struck the rear driver side of a westbound black GMC Sierra 2500HD. The Focus continued west before coming to rest after colliding head-on with a black Buick Enclave, also traveling westbound on East Main Street.

The male driver of the Ford Focus was treated on the scene by Greenville Township Rescue for minor injuries before refusing any further treatment or transport to a medical facility.

The male driver of the GMC Sierra, as well as the female driver of the Buick Enclave and her male passenger, were all uninjured in the accident and refused treatment at the scene.

The accident will remain under investigation by the Greenville Police Department.

Greenville police and fire respond to a three-vehicle accident in Greenville on Wednesday afternoon. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/05/web1_Wednesday-accident.jpg Greenville police and fire respond to a three-vehicle accident in Greenville on Wednesday afternoon.

By Jim Comer DarkeCountyMedia.com

Jim Comer is a freelance reporter for darkecountynews.com. Read more news, features and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com

Jim Comer is a freelance reporter for darkecountynews.com. Read more news, features and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com