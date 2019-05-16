Commission accepts ODOT grant

DARKE COUNTY – Darke County Commissioners on Wednesday approved a grant contract between the county and the Ohio Department of Transportation’s Office of Aviation.

Work to eliminate obstructions, specifically trees being cleared in the approach to the runway at the Darke County Airport, will be paid for with the grant monies.

The total project cost is $49,980 with the county’s share of the project costing $2,499, making the state’s share $47,481.

Work on clearing the trees has been taking place this spring.

Commissioners also approved an emergency resolution to repair the air conditioning unit on the third floor of the county courthouse, namely the courtroom and judge’s offices at a cost of $7,900 with Barga Heating, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration in Greenville.

Also Wednesday, commissioners announced upgrades had been made to the county’s website, mydarkecounty.com.

The new site offers updated information about county government and the county in general, and includes the bi-weekly minutes of commission meetings.

According to commission chair Matt Aultman, the site will be easier for county employees to update and maintain and will offer added information concerning job openings and other information pertinent to county residents.

Before the recent upgrades, the county’s website was approximately 8 years old.

The upgrade was completed by 120 Design.

At the end of the session, Aultman recognized the work former employee David Spillers provided the county, specifically as manager of the Darke County Airport. Mr. Spillers passed away Monday.

“We wish to send our condolences to the family of David Spillers,” Aultman said, praising the former employee for his work with the county.

Reach Managing Editor Susan Hartley at 937-548-3330 or email shartley@aimmediamidwest.com. Read more news, features and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.

