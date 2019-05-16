Gallery now home to Blooms ‘n Chucks

GREENVILLE – Greenville High School senior Marabelle Lance hopes to one day own her own boutique to showcase her own creations.

After her painting, Blooms ‘n Chucks – featuring a pair of Converse Chuck Taylor’s, a pair of socks and flowers – was recently purchased by the Greenville Board of Education, Lance is on her way to reaching that goal.

The painting was a class assignment Lance completed this year – her second year enrolled in an art class.

“The assignment was to paint a pair of shoes,” she said. “I wanted it to be a little different, so I added the flowers and striped socks.”

The unusual and colorful painting caught the eye of school board members during the Waves of Pride & Art Expo, held at the high school in March. During the April board meeting, Lance was congratulated and presented her award – $200.

After being framed, the painting will take its place along with works by fellow GHS artists in the Anna Bier Gallery at Memorial Hall.

“I thought it looked cool,” Lance said of Blooms ‘n Chucks, but said she didn’t think it was “that good” to be honored by the school board.

Another of Lance’s art, a charcoal drawing entitled “Contemplation,” was on display during last week’s Anna Bier Gallery Annual High School exhibit, which featured pieces by high school students from around Darke County.

Shortly after her artwork selection was announced, Lance received yet another surprise when she was elected the 2019 GHS Prom Queen.

“I did not expect it,” she said.

Lance, the daughter of Jason and Elizabeth Lance has been active in several organizations at GHS, including the girls tennis team, SADD, French Club, National Honor Society, Art Club, and serves as the Class of 2019 Vice President.

Lance also sometimes works with her dad, who owns Giovanni’s Painting Affair.

“My whole family is artistic,” she said, noting how two of her siblings also have had their artwork displayed with local exhibits. Lance said her favorite mediums are charcoal and paint.

This coming fall, Lance will be attending Edison State in Piqua to study business.

GHS Senior Marabelle Lance holds her painting, Blooms ‘n Chucks, which was selected by the Greenville School Board to hang in the Anna Bier Gallery at Memorial Hall. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/05/web1_GDA-hORIZONTAL-Mirabellaart-pic.jpg GHS Senior Marabelle Lance holds her painting, Blooms ‘n Chucks, which was selected by the Greenville School Board to hang in the Anna Bier Gallery at Memorial Hall.

By Susan Hartley darkecountymedia.com

Reach Managing Editor Susan Hartley at 937-548-3330 or email shartley@aimmediamidwest.com. Read more news, features and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com

Reach Managing Editor Susan Hartley at 937-548-3330 or email shartley@aimmediamidwest.com. Read more news, features and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com