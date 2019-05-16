Feast & Food features food, fun and prizes

GREENVILLE – Darke County will showcase the inaugural “Feast & Fest” Food Truck Rally & Craft Show on Saturday, May 11, from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. at the Darke County Fairgrounds. The event will be rain or shine with free admission to the event.

There is a $2 for parking and a portion of the proceeds will help Solid Rock Apostolic Church, Bradford. Go to the registration table located near the “Mike Tent” to enter your name in a drawing for a chance to win over $500 in prizes donated from local restaurants and businesses. Winners will be announced each hour and you can collect your prize at the “Mike Tent.”

Beginning at noon, open to the first 500 people, you can get a chance to win a 2018 Ford Ecosport sponsored by Dave Knapp Ford in Greenville. You can play the electronic vault game and try to crack the 5 digit code to win. No purchase necessary and must be 18 years old or older to win.

The event will feature over 100 craft vendors and artisans from Darke, Miami, Shelby, Hamilton, Warren, Richland, Preble Clermont, Mercer, Licking, Franklin and Montgomery counties in Ohio. Also, Wayne, Marion, Delaware, and Randolph counties in Indiana and Boone County in Kentucky.

This family-friendly event will have fun activities for the entire family to enjoy.

Jungle Island Zoo will be bringing a petting zoo and pony rides from noon-7 p.m.

Dayton Area Amusements will have amusement rides and games from 1-7 p.m.

The event will include food trucks from the local area and also some unique options from Dayton, Cincinnati and Columbus. There will be something for everyone to choose from including gluten-free options. The trucks confirmed so far are: This Little Swine of Mine, Hunger Paynes, Smokinbeebeeq, Hisham’s Foods, Roll on In Sushi Burritos & Bowls, The Poutine Machine, Hibachi Run, Chucks Foods & Concessions, Latinarepas, McNasty’s, Crème de la Crème Cakery, Tin Roof Mobile, Tennessie’s Philippine Cuisine, Potato Tornado, Lilia’s Outside Café, Pa’s Pork, Nacho Pig, Buckeye Burgers, Claybourne Grille, Sinsational Sandwiches, Mo’s Mexican, Get Loaded, Gyro Palace, Zombie Dogz, Homestead Spud, Little Z’s Concessions, Shannon’s Southern Style Sweet Tea, Kona Ice of Troy and Kettle Fixins.

There is a full line-up of entertainment throughout the day. The live entertainment includes t “Hey There Morgan” from Dayton, noon-2:45 p.m., local Greenville grad Sereena Barga from 3-4 p.m., local resident Abbey Bower, 4-5 p.m., “New Old Fashioned Band” from Dayton, 5-6:30 p.m., and the featured local band from Greenville will be “Shannon Clark & The Sugar,” 7-9 p.m.

For more details about the event and to participate in contests, you visit the following Facebook link: https://www.facebook.com/events/270318283833472/

Contact Jason Blackburn at 937-621-2166 or email at: thepromoterllc@gmail.com.