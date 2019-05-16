GREENVILLE — Parents, grandparents, guardians and more will not want to miss out on an opportunity to bond with their toddler through music from 10 to 10:30 a.m., Saturday, May 25, at St. John Lutheran Church.

“The idea is to empower the toddler, make them feel comfortable and at the same time, the bonding part,” via engagement through “physical, mental, emotional, social, and the spiritual,” explained music director, Suzi Fischer.

The church is undergoing a regrowth with Pastor Brian S. McGee fairly new to the congregation after only a few years, Fischer arriving only a year ago.

The goal is to provide events for a younger audience with the music class aiding the children in learning patience, taking turns, following directions, respect, coordination, rhythm, and even emotions.

Fischer’s background is music from teaching piano and voice, to guitar and more. She is a former television producer and director with her own television show in Centerville. She also ran a music studio with one class, a toddler/parent music class, the inspiration behind the upcoming Parent/Toddler Bonding (through music) Class at St. John Lutheran Church.

While the focus is on the child, parents and guardians will also learn to talk to the child about those items such as patience, respect, and taking turns

“I love teaching it because, I’m the kind of teacher who loves to watch lightbulbs go off,” says Fischer, explaining how music is a great communicator. “It motivates you. It sways your mood.”

Some individuals may have experienced the class already. Fischer offered the program at the Great Darke County Fair last year in the Spiritual Life Center building. Children played with musical instruments, listened to music, even played with a parachute.

The Parent/Toddler Bonding (through music) Class will be held from 10 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, at St. John Lutheran Church, 7418 St. Rt. 121 N., Greenville. The class is open to children ages 1 to 3 years old. The class is free. For more information contact the church at 937/548-5404.

Pictured is Suzi Fischer, St. John Lutheran Church Music Director, with Dustin and Lillian Copp during a Parent/Toddler Bonding (through music) Class. The next class will be held from 10 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, at St. John Lutheran Church,7418 State Route 121 N., Greenville. The class is open to children ages 1 to 3 years old. The class is free. For more information, contact the church at 937/548-5404. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/05/web1_Suzi-Fischer-Toddler.jpg Pictured is Suzi Fischer, St. John Lutheran Church Music Director, with Dustin and Lillian Copp during a Parent/Toddler Bonding (through music) Class. The next class will be held from 10 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, at St. John Lutheran Church,7418 State Route 121 N., Greenville. The class is open to children ages 1 to 3 years old. The class is free. For more information, contact the church at 937/548-5404. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/05/web1_Suzi-Fischer-Toddler-2-.jpg

Free class open to parents, grandparents, guardians and more

Bethany J. Royer-DeLong DarkeCountyMedia.com

Reach reporter Bethany Royer-Delong at 937-548-3330 or email broyer-delong@aimmediamidwest.com. Read more news, features and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.

