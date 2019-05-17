BRC recognizes Heifer International

GREENVILLE – On May 10, Brethren Retirement Community held a program celebrating 75 years of love shared by Heifer International. Author and historian, Peggy Reiff Miller, spoke and showed slides about the beginnings of Heifer International and the role people from southern Ohio played in its development. The program also featured stories from local “seagoing cowboy,” Ivan Patterson, and other stories by BRC residents.

Heifer International Community Engagement Coordinator, Eric Smith shared what is currently happening in the organization and presented BRC with a certificate, recognizing their contribution toward ending hunger and poverty worldwide. After the program, Peggy Reiff Miller had a book signing, of her children’s book, The Seagoing Cowboy, published in 2016, by Brethren Press.

More information and ways you can make a contribution to end hunger and poverty, through Heifer International, can be found on their website, www.heifer.org.