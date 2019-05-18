Gala Auction has gone to the dogs

GREENVILLE – Dr. Vince Gibney of Edgetown Veterinary Clinic has donated $500 in gift certificates to the Annie’s Star-Spangled Gala at Garst Museum. Several groupings of the certificates will be on the silent-auction tables and also the target raffles for your choosing. There are lots of chances to get them to be used for services for your pets at the clinic during the Gala, Saturday, June 8.

The Gala, a casual event and FUNdraiser, opens at 6:30 p.m. at the Garst Museum. Come and join in this great evening of live and silent auctions, lots of fun raffles, door prizes, and light appetizers. You can view the many auction and raffle prizes, with items being added daily, by going online to www.garstmuseum.org to the “News & Events” menu under the “Home” tab. The Gala costs $20 per person or $15 for Garst members with advance reservations by June 5. At the door, tickets are $25. Tables for six or more can be reserved. Dress is casual.

Reservations for the event are available by calling the Museum at 937-548-5250. All funds raised at this event will benefit the Garst Museum and the National Annie Oakley Center in Greenville.