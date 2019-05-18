Special Olympics by the numbers

GREENVILLE – The annual special needs school-aged event, Track and Field Day, was held May 10 at the Jennings Track and Field Center. All Darke County schools participated. While Darke County Special Olympics provides year-round sports activities for special needs school aged and adult individuals, the Track and Field day has the greatest school student participation. Here are some of the numbers: 450 – Number of lunches prepared by Lambda Chi Omega, Gamma Epsilon chapter; 370 – Number of special needs students participating; 90 -Number of unified partners (typical students who buddy in a relay event); 100 – Number of volunteers; 30 Number of awards presenters.

Keith Foutz, publisher of The Early Bird/Daily Advocate is presenting a red ribbon to Jensen Harding, Greenville Middle School student, following the 4 x 100 Traditional relay.

Ryan Berry (right), editor of The Early Bird/Daily Advocate is shown at the annual Track and Field event for the Darke County Special Olympics program with Lee Hatch, Greenville Elementary student.