Volunteer opportunities downtown

GREENVILLE – In 2007, Main Street Greenville created the Adopt-A-Box Flower Program in downtown Greenville. Since then, more than 70 flower boxes and pots are funded and planted each spring by individuals and businesses located in the community.

This year’s Downtown Planting Day will be held on Saturday, May 25 from 8-11 a.m. During this time, a group of volunteers gather downtown to plant the flowers along South Broadway. Main Street Greenville invites you to get your family, business, church, or organization together and join them as they work to beautify our town.

The Adopt-A-Box Flower Program was created to increase community pride and provide an active and colorful atmosphere. “Planting fresh flowers in the boxes along Broadway brings such a sense of life and vibrancy to the downtown district,” said Crysta Hutchinson Bloomingdale, Executive Director of Main Street Greenville. “The volunteers who donate their time take pride in their hometown and they know that little touches can make all the difference.”

The Adopt-A-Box Flower Program also receives sponsorship and assistance from BASF Corporation, Miller Flowers Greenhouse & Florist, and Dave Knapp Ford Lincoln.

To volunteer for this event, report to the gazebo in front of the courthouse at 8 a.m. and bring a hand trowel, gloves, and broom, if possible. All are welcome to help with this community activity. Contact Main Street Greenville at info@mainstreetgreenville.org with any additional questions.

Those interested in adopting a flower box, contact Main Street Greenville or fill out the adoption form on their website. Flower boxes can be sponsored for $35 and flower pots for $50. Plaques are placed on each box and pot to recognize the wonderful family of donors who contribute to making downtown a beautiful destination!

Main Street Greenville is a non-profit organization committed to stimulating and supporting revitalization efforts, historic preservation and growth in historic Downtown Greenville. To learn more, visit www.MainStreetGreenville.org, follow them on Facebook, or contact them at 937-548-4998.