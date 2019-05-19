Park National reports financial results

NEWARK – Park National Corporation (Park) (NYSE American: PRK) recently reported financial results for the first quarter 2019 (three months ended March 31, 2019). Park’s board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.01 per common share, payable on June 10, 2019 to common shareholders of record as of May 17, 2019.

Park’s net income for the first quarter of 2019 was $25.5 million, an 18.2 percent decrease from $31.1 million for the first quarter of 2018. First quarter 2019 net income per diluted common share was $1.62, compared to $2.02 in the first quarter of 2018. The first quarter of 2018 included income related to asset recoveries at its Southeast Property Holdings subsidiary.

Park’s community-banking subsidiary, The Park National Bank, reported net income of $26.7 million for the first quarter of 2019, a 0.2 percent decrease from $26.7 million reported for the first quarter of 2018. Commercial loans grew $51.7 million over last quarter and the bank’s consumer loans increased $9.1 million compared to the previous quarter.

“This year has begun with great momentum as we deepen our partnership with two excellent banking divisions in the Carolinas and also see the results of our hard work in Ohio and Kentucky,” said Park Chief Executive Officer David L. Trautman. “Our people deliver extraordinary service that has helped us grow loans, deposits, and investment services in a number of areas. And, our commitment to local leadership and non-profit support is helping our communities thrive.”

On April 1, 2019 Park closed its merger transaction with CAB Financial Corporation, officially adding Carolina Alliance Bank as a division of Park’s banking subsidiary The Park National Bank.