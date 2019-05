BRADFORD – The Bradford Railroad Heritage Festival will be held June 1 at the Bradford Ohio Railroad Museum, 200 N. Miami Ave.

This year’s event will featured Thomas the Train and Carillon Park Ride, children’s games and activities, military vehicles and 101st Airborne re-enactors, drone race, historical exhibits, D-Day – Gulf War military vehicles, Miami Valley Veterans, garden and N scale layouts, Hobo Jungle, crafts and much more.