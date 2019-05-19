Edison State nursing students pinned

PIQUA – Edison State Community College honored its most recent nursing graduates on Wednesday, May 8, with a pinning ceremony held in a gymnasium filled with family and friends at the Piqua Campus.

The pinning ceremony is a time-honored tradition in which the graduate nurse is presented to family and friends as a professional who is about to practice nursing, and the graduate is usually “pinned” by the faculty members who have worked with the students throughout their course of study. Each school has a unique pin, which serves as a symbol of the successful completion of a rigorous curriculum, which prepares its graduates to administer to the sick and injured and promote health through the practice of nursing.

Edison State alumna and adjunct professor Tanita Brock, MSN, RN, delivered a keynote address commending the graduates for the work they put forth to receive their diplomas.

“I have watched this particular group begin the nursing program as scared and unsure students only to become the confident and knowledgeable graduates that are sitting here this evening. Congratulations and allow me to be one of the first to welcome you to the wonderful brother and sisterhood of nursing,” said Brock.

Graduates of the program will move on to the next phase of their career, which involves taking the registered nurse licensing exam and seeking employment.

Local graduates include Rosemary Cochran, Greenville; Siobhan Durand, Bradford; Carrie Kautz, Greenville; and Madisyn Pieper, Greenville.