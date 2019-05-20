UC East Side School reunion

UNION CITY – The Union City East Side School is having a reunion banquet at the EUM Church Fellowship Hall, 117 Franklin St., Union City, on Saturday, June 15. If you are an East Side graduate or if you attended East Side School prior to the 1960 consolidation with Jackson, you are invited to attend the reunion. You do not need to be a graduate to attend.

The celebration will be the 60th year after the East Side School closure, 1959-2019.

They will be taking pictures of each class attending. There will be a drawing held for prizes.

Doors open at 4 p.m. and dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m.

If you are in touch with an East Sider who would like to attend, but did not get an invitation, have them contact Jerry Cox, (937) 968-4102, or Marilyn Nestor, (937) 968-5669 or more information.

The deadline for reservations is May 31. The cost is $15 per person, which includes the cost of the meal and postage. Checks or money orders must be made payable to UC East Side Reunion.

Please enter the front glass doors of EUM Church where there is handicap access available. Parking is available on either side of EUM Church.

The meal will be catered by Bouser’s Barn.