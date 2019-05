BLUFFTON – Bluffton University conferred 204 graduating students with Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Science (BS) and Master degrees at its 119th annual Baccalaureate-Commencement ceremony for the 2018-2019 academic year.

Bailey Hartle earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in mathematics education licensure for grades 7-12.

Hartle is the son of Brian and Monica Hartle. Grandparents are Ron and Rita Mayor, Marlene Hartle and the late Ralph Hartle, of Greenville.