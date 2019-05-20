Active duty and vets wanted for parade

VERSAILLES – The VFW and American Legion invite you to ride in the parade during Versailles Poultry Days on June 15. As they did last year, they will have a section set aside for the military.

They hope to see soldiers that have served our country in every branch of the service. They would like to see some uniforms, hats or anything that is patriotic. They want to show their love for our great country. They will have two people haulers, plus trucks. There is plenty of room for all.

Thanks to Johns IGA, they will be serving breakfast for the military, past and present. They will start at 9 a.m. on June 15 at Johns IGA parking lot and serve until it is gone or until it is time to line up for the parade. If there is bad weather, they will be in the IGA garage, in the dining room.

They will have hats, chicken dinner tickets, drinks, hot dogs and more.

Individuals, clubs and businesses are being sought to sponsor a soldier for a day during the Poultry Days Parade. Make your donation to Dave Miller. Send your donation to Dave Miller, 9432 Barnes Road, Versailles, Ohio 45380 or drop it off at the Vets Club. All funds will be used for the veterans. Any gifts donated will be given away at Johns IGA before the parade or at the VFW after the parade. If you do not want your name mentioned as a sponsor, make a note on your donation. You can also donate in memory of a soldier.

Sponsors include Johns IGA, Precision Fab Products, Versailles Poultry Days, VFW Post 3849, American Legion Post 435, Browns Sweetshop and House of Flowers.

For more information, contact Miller at (937) 526-3836 or email davem@pfpfoam.com.