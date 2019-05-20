Safety Council members receive awards

GREENVILLE – The Darke County Safety Council recognized member companies for their excellence in safety at the March monthly meeting. Carol Morrison, Manager of Outreach Programs & Services, Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation (BWC), was in attendance to present the annual awards. The safety awards are based on the individual company’s semi-annual report data submitted for the period of January through December 2018. The companies were recognized for their achievements with certificates from the BWC in four different categories. Thirty Darke County Safety Council members received safety awards.

Special Awards – to each employer that accumulated at least 500,000 hours and at least six months without an injury or illness resulting in a day away from work; Achievement Awards – to each employer that decreased its incident rate by at least 25% from the previous year; 100% Awards – to each employer that worked the entire calendar year without an injury or illness resulting in a day away from work; Group Awards – to the employer with the lowest incident rate in each group.

Excellence in Safety award recipients were Bob Drees Construction, Inc., Brethren Retirement Community, Brumbaugh Construction Inc., Cal-Maine Foods, Inc., Classic Warehousing, Craft Tire, Inc., Darke County, Darke County Chamber of Commerce, Dick Lavy Trucking, Inc., H&M Precision Concrete, LLC, J&A Construction, Inc., JAFE Decorating Inc., Kremer Roofing Inc., Mideast Machinery Movers Inc., Midmark Corporation, Neff Motivation, Inc., Phelan Insurance Agency, Inc., Pohl Transportation, Inc., Rebsco, Inc., Recovery & Wellness Centers Midwest Ohio, Rowland Truck & Equipment, Inc., Spartech, LLC, State of the Heart Care, Stateline Power Corp., Troy Sunshade Corp., Village of Union City, Village of Versailles, and YMCA of Darke County.

The Darke County Safety Council is co-sponsored by the Darke County Chamber of Commerce and the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation Division of Safety and Hygiene. Visit the Darke County Safety Council on the Chamber website or phone 937-548-2102, for information on how to join the Safety Council.