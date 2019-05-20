Students participate in community clean-up

PITSBURG — The weather was gracious enough to give the junior high and senior high school students of Franklin Monroe time to participate in their first community clean-up project, In-Flight Service, Friday morning.

“I was nervous, I don’t think I slept last night,” said Franklin Monroe Middle/High School Principal PJ Burgett on the currently cooperating weather.

For students and their teachers, the day began with breakfast followed by a group photo before setting to work. Whether it was weeding and trimming outside Heather’s Daycare Center, landscaping at individual homes, or an assortment of tasks at the Pitsburg Park, over 100 students participated.

“This is new for us,” said Angie Baker, Franklin Monroe Middle/High School Secretary, on the In-Flight service. She was taking photos and tweeting updates on the kids’ work. “Hopefully people in Pitsburg will be helped by the service their doing. It gives the kids an opportunity to help.”

At the park, students were weeding and mulching the playground under the direction of Ami Coomer, school librarian. Meanwhile, Abbey Moore, health and physical education teacher, had a team of students painting the concession stand.

When finished, everyone enjoyed a cookout and spent the remainder of the day in team building games.

According to Burgett, the students are “in flight” preparing for their next destination in life. It is the mission of the school to prepare their students to become productive, life-long learners and citizens with integrity for the rest of their lives.

Burgett was grateful for donors A & S Inc., Construction & Moore, Picnic’s Pizza & Grille, R.J. Warner Insurance Agencies, Inc. and those wishing to remain anonymous.

Lane Eikenberry and Reed Bowser, both 13 and Franklin Monroe Junior High students, participate in the school's first In-Flight Service day Friday, May 17, in Pitsburg.

Reach reporter Beth Royer-DeLong at 937-548-3330 or email broyer-delong@aimmediamidwest.com. Read more news, features and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.

