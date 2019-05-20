County prepares for Memorial Day services

DARKE COUNTY – Several Memorial Day services and events are planned throughout Darke County beginning on May 26. The following is a list of events that have been submitted to the Daily Advocate .

* The annual Memorial Day Parade and Services at Greenville-Union Cemetery will be held Monday, May 27. The parade begins at 1 p.m. The event is under the auspices of the Darke County Chapter 57 Disabled American Veterans (DAV), Robert A. Foster, Commander; Greenville Memorial Post 7262 Veterans of Foreign Wars, Ron Mills, Commander; and Erk Cottrell Post 140 of American Legion, Ken Price, Commander.

The parade will travel down South Broadway to Greenville-Union Cemetery with a stop at the bridge on South Broadway to Salute the Navy. Donald Dietrich, chaplain of Chapter #57 DAV, and the Greenville Honor Guard will provide the salute. The participants in the program at the cemetery will include Fred Dean, Robert Foster, Mora Menzie will sing America the Beautiful, Ashton Paul, an eighth-grader from Arcanum, will present the Gettysburg Address, Greenville Senior High School Band will present the National Anthem, Mary Jane Dietrich will give the benediction and the memorial address will be given by Kari Pfeifer.

* On Monday, May 27, Liberty Township Trustees will celebrate Memorial Day with a 10 a.m. program at Palestine Cemetery. Pastor Mike Simmons will give the address. At 11 a.m., a program will be held at Clemens Cemetery. Pastor Pam King will speak and a presentation will be given by Daughters of the American Revolution. The Hollansburg American Legion Post 708 and the Tri-Village High School Band will be participating at both services.

Van Buren Township Memorial Service will be held at the Abbottsville Cemetery on May 26, at 1 p.m. with Greenville High School NJROTC members and Arcanum High School band members performing the services. The address will be presented by Larry Harter, member of the Pitsburg Trinity Lutheran Church.

* Twin Township Memorial Service will be held at the Ithaca Cemetery on May 26, at 2 p.m. with Greenville High School NJROTC members and Arcanum High School band members performing the services. The address will be presented by Larry Harter, member of the Pitsburg Trinity Lutheran Church.

* A Memorial Day Service will be held at Beamsville Christian Church on Monday, May 27, 10 a.m. Participants in the service include Greenville Senior High Band, Greenville American Legion, Post 140, Greenville VFW Post 7262, and Ansonia Boy Scouts Troop 114. Following the service at the church there will be a service at the Beamsville Cemetery conducted by the Greenville VFW and the Greenville American Legion.

* Memorial Day services at Teegarden Congregational Christian Church will be held Sunday, May 26. The Ansonia American Legion will conduct special services in the cemetery at 10:30 a.m. to honor veterans with the remainder of the service held inside the church. Pastor Eric Knight will be the speaker. All are welcome.

* The Stelvideo Memorial Day Service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 26, at the Stelvideo Christian Church. Janet Wells will be the honored speaker. Her father, a WWII veteran, went on an Honor Flight in 2008, which inspired her to volunteer with Honor Flight Dayton. She has been on 17 flights and helped take almost 1,500 veterans to Washington, D.C. There will be special music provided by the Stelvideo church band; American Legion Post 140 will conduct a Memorial Service at the cemetery at 2 p.m.

* Gettysburg Cemetery will hold a Memorial Day Service on Monday, May 27, at 2:30 p.m. In case of rain, the service will be held at the Cardinal Center in Gettysburg.

* A Memorial Day service at Oak Grove Cemetery will be held on Sunday, May 26, at noon. The service will begin with Laroy Farst of the New Madison American Legion Post 245 presenting the colors. The invocation and benediction will be given by Rev. David Brisker of Ft. Jefferson United Methodist Church. Special music will be provided by vocalist Julie Lemon. The New Madison Boy Scout Troop #96 will place the Memorial Day wreath. Additionally, the guest speaker for the service will be Thomas Shaw, who is currently serving as a funeral director apprentice for Tribute Funeral Homes. Shaw received his bachelor’s degree in agricultural communications from The Ohio State University and is pursuing an advanced degree in Mortuary Science. Shaw is currently a member of the Darke County Fairboard and volunteers as a 4-H adviser for the Grade-A-Kids 4-H Club. Shaw is active within his local, state, and national FFA Alumni chapters. Shaw is also an active member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Greenville Knights of Columbus, Greenville Elks Lodge, and the American Milking Shorthorn Society. Oak Grove Cemetery is located south of Ft. Jefferson on State Route 121. In case of rain, the service will be held inside the Ft. Jefferson United Methodist Church.

*In addition to the Memorial Day programs listed, the Greenville American Legion Post 140 will also be participating in services at Greenville Township Memorial Gardens on Sunday, May 26, 2:30 p.m., Newcomer Cemetery on Sunday, June 2 at 1 p.m. and Mote Cemetery on Sunday, June 2, at 2 p.m.