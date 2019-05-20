Teen driver injured in two-vehicle crash

GREENVILLE — A teenage driver was injured Saturday evening as the result of a two-vehicle accident on the outskirts of Greenville.

At approximately 7:14 p.m., emergency personnel from Greenville City Fire Department along with Greenville Township Fire and Rescue, as well as deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Department and officers from the Greenville Police Department were dispatched to the 5900 block of State Route 571 East in regards to a two-vehicle accident with injuries.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Department, a preliminary investigation into the accident has revealed that a red Dodge Neon was traveling eastbound on State Route 571 when it attempted to make a left-hand turn into a private drive, failing to yield to oncoming traffic and was struck by a westbound black Chevrolet Impala.

The Dodge Neon traveled off the north side of the roadway making contact with a tree before coming to rest just feet from a private residence located at 5950 State Route 571.

The female juvenile driver of the Dodge Neon suffered minor injuries in the accident and was transported to Wayne HealthCare by Greenville Township Rescue.

The female driver of the Chevrolet Impala, as well as her male front seat passenger, were examined on the scene by Greenville Township Rescue before refusing any further treatment and transport to a medical facility.

The accident will remain under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Department.

