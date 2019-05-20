Board drops coach’s renewal from agenda

GREENVILLE – Greenville Board of Education on Thursday removed varsity basketball coach Kyle Joseph’s proposed contract renewal from their meeting agenda.

Prior to approving the agenda for discussion, board member Fred Matix made a motion to remove the action, citing several concerns, including phone calls he had received from residents he said who are unhappy with Joseph and the team’s 0-23 record for the 2018-19 season.

The proposed 1-year renewal would pay Joseph $6,740. The board did approve Joseph as a strength/conditioning coordinator for the upcoming summer at a cost of $2,178.

Joseph has been varsity coach for the past three years.

“I have nothing against Mr. Joseph,” Matix told board members and administrators in attendance for the regular monthly meeting Thursday, adding “I don’t want to go deeper in the hole.”

Following the meeting, Matix said the phone calls had been “ongoing” through the school year and again reaffirmed he had nothing personal against Joseph.

Matix suggested the board and administrators discuss Joseph’s future with the basketball program.

During the public portion of the meeting, one parent addressed the board, citing he also had concerns with the basketball team and Joseph’s coaching style, but had nothing against Joseph. The parent told the board his son would be transferring to another school district in Darke County to play ball, and said he knew of one other student who was considering transferring to play ball at another district.

The parent cited low morale among team players as one concern.

In other discussion Thursday, board members shared their thoughts on a possible band trip for the 2020-21 school year.

According the Superintendent Doug Fries, the high school marching band has been invited to perform in the Veteran’s Day Parade in November 2020 in New York City.

Fries said he wanted the board to give him feedback about students making the trip, which would include a four-day absence from class.

No final decision was made Thursday, with board members pointing out several pros and cons of such a trip, including planning ways to be sure students can keep up with their regular class work during their absence.

Reach Managing Editor Susan Hartley at 937-548-3330.

