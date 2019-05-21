Get-away with Star-Spangled Raffle

GREENVILLE – Want to win $1000 cash? A three-night stay at a fabulous log home in Gatlinburg? A 14k gold diamond bracelet? Get your tickets for Annie’s Star-Spangled Raffle. Raffle tickets at $5 a chance will be drawn at the annual Annie’s Star-Spangled Gala on Saturday, June 8. Going to be away? No worry, you need not be present to win the Annie’s Star-Spangled Raffle.

The use of a log home featuring three bedrooms and a hot-tub just outside of Gatlinburg has been donated by Tom and Cindy Scott, TC Properties LLC. For the Gatlinburg get-a-way and the $1000 cash, you don’t need to be present to win. Bonus drawings on the raffle tickets will be made that evening for $500 cash and a final drawing, also for $500 in cash, for those who are in attendance at the time of the drawing.

The Gala, a casual event and FUNdraiser, will be held on Saturday, June 8. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. at the Garst Museum. All proceeds benefit the Garst Museum and The National Annie Oakley Center. Come for this great evening of live and silent auctions, lots of fun raffles, door prizes, and light appetizers provided by Montage. You can view the many auction and raffle prizes, with more being added daily, at: https://www.flickr.com/photos/garstgala2018/.

The Gala costs $20 per person or $15 for Garst members with advance reservations by June 5. At the door, tickets are $25. Tables of six or more can be reserved. Dress is casual.

Reservations for the event are available by calling the Museum at 937-548-5250. Ticket sources for the Annie’s Star-Spangled Raffle are the Museum, Montage, or any board member. All funds raised at this event will benefit the Garst Museum and The National Annie Oakley Center in Greenville.