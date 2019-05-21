Court: Change of plea, sentencing

GREENVILLE — Darke County Common Pleas Court Judge Jonathan P. Hein heard a change of plea for two counts of domestic violence from Billy J. Saylor Friday.

Saylor, 38, was charged with a fourth-degree felony domestic violence from August 28, 2018, and a fourth-degree felony domestic violence charge stemming from an incident on February 25, 2019.

According to Darke County Assistant Prosecutor Jesse Green, the state has agreed to amend the first domestic violence charge to a first-degree misdemeanor.

Saylor gave a guilty plea to both the amended charge and the fourth-degree felony charge.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 22.

*Joshua K. Mitchell, 26, also appeared before Judge Hein for sentencing on trafficking in or illegal use of food stamps, a fifth-degree felony.

Mitchell had a prior conviction for trafficking in or illegal use of food stamps in 2016.

Judge Hein sentenced Mitchell to 60 months supervision, court costs, and $373.19 in restitution.