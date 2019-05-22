DAR marker dedication

GREENVILLE – Fort GreeneVille Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution will be holding a gravesite dedication for American Revolutionary War soldier Benjamin Williams during Longtown’s annual Memorial Day ceremony at 11 a.m. The Memorial Day ceremony will be held at Clemens Cemetery on Hollansburg-Tampico Road in Liberty Township, Darke County, Ohio.

Benjamin Williams was a Private in the Maryland Militia during the American Revolutionary War. He served three years. Williams was at the Siege of Yorktown and assisted in the capturing of Cornwallis’ Army in 1781.

Please plan to attend the Longtown Memorial Day ceremony.