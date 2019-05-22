Crum changes roles for SOHC

GREENVILLE – State of the Heart Care recently introduced its newest training and development coordinator, Stephanie Crum. She has worked for State of the Heart Care for 14 years as a team manager for their Coldwater, Ohio and Portland, Ind. offices. When asked what made her decide to change roles she said she wanted to learn a variety of new information to keep staff up to date on their education and training.

Crum started her new role in April, and in the same month hosted her first Skills Day for State of the Heart Care nurses, aides, chaplains, social workers, and music therapists. She described Skills Day as a refresher for our clinical staff members to visit different stations to learn new skills and practice techniques and procedures they know but may not use on a day to day basis, ensuring we provide the best possible care to all of our patients. There were an array of stations teaching skills such as nursing bag technique, proper hand-washing, trach care, IV Pump and IV dressing changes, documentation, and care plan review. Stephanie said the goal is to have Skills Day one to two times a year for our staff.

In her free time, Crum enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. She resides in Coldwater with her husband, and together they have a son who will be graduating college and daughter currently attending college.