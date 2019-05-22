Wayne Lakes Beach opens

WAYNE LAKES – The Wayne Lakes Beach will be open Memorial Day weekend. The Beach is under new management this year. The Village of Wayne Lakes will manage the Swim Beach and the Friends of Wayne Lakes (FoWL) will manage the Beach Concessions.

The Beach will be open Saturday-Monday, May 25-27 from noon until 6 p.m., weather permitting. Cost to enter is $4 per person, kids three-years and under are free. All children 10-years and under must be accompanied by responsible guardian.

Enter the Wayne Lakes main entrance off of State Route 121 and follow the signs to 1180 Main Drive. Pending approvals, the Beach will be open every Friday-Saturday-Sunday three-day weekend, plus Thursday the 4th of July, until the last day open this year, which will be Aug. 11.