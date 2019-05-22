Remaining sentence suspended, other court cases

GREENVILLE — Darke County Common Pleas Court Judge Jonathan P. Hein heard a judicial release hearing for Alexander C. Scott via video from the London Correctional Institute Monday afternoon.

Scott, 22, was initially sentenced to two years in prison in October 2018. The sentence stems from two charges, one charge of felonious assault and a second charge of endangering children, both second-degree felonies.

The victim was a two-month-old infant who suffered multiple fractures.

Defense attorney David Rohrer states Scott was diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder at age 14, with a history of childhood physical abuse.

“I don’t use that as any type of excuse, your honor,” said Rohrer of his client, citing a road of abuse has fostered secondary abuse against his child.

“I know that Alexander is remorseful, Alex is remorseful for this,” continued Rohrer. “What have you learned, Alex, since you’ve been down?”

“That I need to take responsibility for my actions,” responded Scott. “And that I need to control my anger better.”

In attendance was Scott’s grandfather, William Scott Sr., as well as the victim’s mother.

Hein suspended the remaining 16-month jail sentence under conditions of community control sanctions, evaluations and treatment for mental health and anger management, court costs, and 100 hours community service.

Judge Hein also heard cases for the following:

*Michael T. Pearson, 18, was initially charged with two counts of burglary, both third-degree felonies.

Pearson gave a guilty plea to the count one charge with an understanding the second count would be dismissed dependent on his plea.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for August 5.

*Timothy D. Schellenbarg, 19, was sentenced to 16 days jail with four days credit, 50 hours community service, and continued community control.

Schellenbarg was charged with domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.

By Bethany J. Royer-DeLong darkecountymedia.com

By Bethany J. Royer-DeLong darkecountymedia.com

