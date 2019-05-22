C-TEC is growing

Greenville Career Tech is celebrating a new arrival. For the 2019-2020 school year, Greenville Career Technical Education Center will offer a new program, Teaching Professions.

The Teaching Professions program will be an addition the current Careers with Children program.

Together these programs will offer students career technical education opportunities in education and training that will prepare them for technical and professional level careers in planning, managing and providing education and training services and related learning support services.

Teaching Professions is being added as a new Career Tech program so that GHS students who wish to explore careers in education will have the option to choose between Careers with Children or Teaching Professions. This addition will allow more students to join the program and specialize in the age levels that interest them most within the education field. Students who wish to work in upper elementary, middle school, high school, or other careers within education of older students will be able to explore this option through the Teaching Professions program.

The Teaching Professions program will be instructed by Lisa Maher-Strawser. Lisa is an experienced educator with nineteen years of experience successfully serving students as a classroom teacher and an administrator. Lisa has previously served as a member of the administration team at Greenville City Schools as well as a Science teacher for Greenville. She is a graduate of Wright State and University of Dayton and has a wealth of educational leadership experience. Lisa is committed to student success and the development of preservice teachers. Lisa has been working closely with Careers with Children instructor, Amy Schoen this school year to expand the education options for students to meet the growing demand of students wishing to join the career technical education program.

“We are very excited to offer more options for students and provide experiences that meet

their career interests,” Maher-Strawser said. “This program expansion will allow more students to investigate this career area and prepare for college.”

Students who enroll in the new program will be engaged in instruction in classroom management, curriculum and instruction, family and community partnerships, as well as child and adolescent development. Program courses such as Education Principles will addresses education history and theory and provide the foundation skill application through interaction with the toddler learning laboratory at the high school as well as volunteer and job shadow opportunities in classrooms through the district and the Greenville community.

The program will offer students the opportunity to participate in Tech Prep courses and earn college credit and scholarships through the Miami Valley Tech Prep Consortium.

Career Technical Education is an amazing opportunity for students. According to the Ohio Department of Education, Ohio career tech is a value-added education. It includes challenging academic and technical content and has strong relationships with business/industry and higher education. In addition to meeting Ohio Core graduation requirements, students take 450 to 900 hours of career-focused coursework.

Career tech has proven effective. In 2014, 98 percent of students engaged in career tech graduate from high school, 60 percent obtain further education, and more than 50% of them are employed within 9 months of graduation. Those statistics continue to improve and the benefits are realized by our students in Greenville.

The addition of the Teaching Professions program at Greenville Career Technical Education Center is another positive opportunity for students at Greenville High School and Greenville City School District. This opportunity is possible due to the continued support of the Greenville Board of Education and Administration. Greenville Career Technical Education Center is proud to offer high quality career technical education at Greenville High School.

If you or your student are interested in Teaching Professions or Career Technical Education at Greenville High School, please call Andrea Townsend at 937-548-4188.

By Andrea Townsend For the Daily Advocate

Andrea Townsend is Director of Career Technology & Special Education for Greenville City Schools.

