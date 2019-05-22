Fair provides students with summer program options

GREENVILLE — The first ever Extra-Curricular Fair was held at the Greenville Middle School on Monday.

Students in grades 6th and 7th participated in the fair which included several school athletic groups from soccer to track, GMS Theater Workshop, Youth for Christ, and many others in the school gymnasium. Meanwhile, Amanda Rodeheffer-Olson and Warren Richards from the Greenville Public Library gave a presentation in Ms. Kissinger’s classroom on the second floor.

Rodeheffer-Olson and Richards were sharing youth and adult summer reading programs.

The Light Foundation, Gateway Youth Programs, and Skate Place also provided presentations.

Brought to the school by the Darke County We are the Majority leaders, the idea behind the day’s event was to introduce students to a variety of summer programs and actively engage them in the community.

“So they don’t get into the wrong things,” said Tiffany Fine, school counselor, meaning students participating in programs are less likely to become involved in drugs, alcohol, and tobacco.

Attending organizations provided students with handouts on their respective programs, decorating their booths with banners, posters, and other paraphernalia.

For Kari Lemon, GMS Theater Workshop advisor, the response was a positive one.

“It’s been really awesome to see just the number of students showing a lot of interest,” said Lemon on not only her theatre program but the other programs presented in the gymnasium.

Lemon explained to an interested student the many opportunities in Theater Workshop, from set building to making costumes, even publicity.

Members of the Darke County We are the Majority also had a booth, speaking to interested students on the many activities offered by their program.

We are the Majority is a leadership program provided through the Recovery and Wellness Centers of Midwest Ohio for 7th-12th-grade students.

For Fine, the hope is to expand the fair next year with more organizations participating and to incorporate younger grades into the fair.

“I want to open it to more groups,” said Fine, explaining the more organizations participating, the more students can find something that interests them and thus participate. “I don’t want to leave anybody out.”

Any organization that may be interested in participating in next year’s fair may contact Tiffany Fine at the Greenville Middle School at (937) 548-3185.

Provided photo Kari Lemon, GMS Theater Workshop advisor, speaks to students on the many opportunities in the program, from set building to making costumes, even publicity, during the first Extra-Curricular Fair held at the Greenville Middle School on Monday. Provided photo GMS students, faculty, and area organization leaders participated in the first Extra-Curricular Fair held at the Greenville Middle School on Monday.

Theater, summer reading, art, athletics and more

By Bethany J. Royer-Delong Darkecountymedia.com

