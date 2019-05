GREENVILLE — Darke County Common Pleas Court Judge Jonathan P. Hein heard a change in a plea and video arraignment on Tuesday.

*Jeremiah W. Besecker, 42, was originally charged with rape, a first-degree felony. The charge was amended to assault in exchange for a guilty plea.

Besecker plead guilty and will be sentenced on June 14.

*Lee F. Ware, 49, gave a not guilty plea to a burglary charge, a fourth-degree felony, via video arraignment.

Ware’s trial date is set for July 30.