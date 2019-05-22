Downtown Planting Day set for Saturday morning

GREENVILLE — Church groups, scouts, families, old and young alike are encouraged to participate in Main Street Greenville’s Downtown Planting Day from 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 25.

The Downtown Planting Day event is an extension of the Adopt-A-Box which has been going strong since 2007. The morning event provides residents an opportunity to take pride and ownership in their hometown with the beautification of the downtown district.

The event is a way, “to bring some vitality, color and a sense of life into downtown,” said Crysta Hutchinson Bloomingdale, Executive Director of Main Street Greenville, and makes for a great volunteer opportunity given a tangible result at the end of it.

“In the space of two to three hours it goes from winter and dry, cold looking, to all of a sudden there are flowers and color again,” continued Hutchinson Bloomingdale. “That’s my favorite part. Driving downtown after it is done; seeing what a visual difference it makes.”

Volunteers are encouraged to bring hand trowels, gloves, and brooms, and meet at the gazebo in front of the courthouse at 8:00 a.m.

No specific age or skill set required, says Hutchinson Bloomingdale with the event averaging 50 to as many as 70 volunteers helping to plant flowers in over 70 planting locations.

For those unable to make Downtown Planting Day, volunteers will be needed from May to October for general downtown cleanup including pulling weeds, maintaining boxes, and trash pickup.

Main Street Greenville is grateful for the funding and assistance from BASF Corporation, Miller Flowers Greenhouse and Florist, and Dave Knapp Ford Lincoln. They also coordinate with The Ladybug Garden Club and Butterflies Junior Garden Club who plan and maintain the flowers and hanging baskets around the circle.

For more information on this event, to Adopt-A-Box, or other volunteer opportunities with Main Street Greenville contact info@mainstreetgreenville.org or call (937) 548-4998.

Volunteers of all ages encouraged to participate

By Bethany J. Royer-DeLong DarkeCountyMedia.com

Reach reporter Bethany J. Royer-DeLong at 937-548-3330 or email broyer-delong@aimmediamidwest.com. Read more news, features and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.

Reach reporter Bethany J. Royer-DeLong at 937-548-3330 or email broyer-delong@aimmediamidwest.com. Read more news, features and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.