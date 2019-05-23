Miami Co. Relay for Life

TROY – Darke and Miami counties have joined forces for Relay for Life and you can assist their efforts. The Miami County Relay for Life will be held June 7 and 8, 6 p.m. to 12 p.m., at the Miami County Fairgrounds.

Join them for the American Cancer Society Relay for Life event to help save lives, celebrate survivors and honor loved ones lost. With every dollar raised, they are able to make a bigger impact by helping conduct innovative research, promote early detection and provide a hand to hold.

It is not too late to sign up or start a team. For more information, visit RelayForLife.org/MiamiCounty or call Joyce Johnson at (937) 621-4848.