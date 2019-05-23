GV Memorial Day parade canceled

GREENVILLE – Due to construction on Broadway, the Greenville Memorial Day Parade has been canceled. Services will be held at the Greenville-Union Cemetery beginning at 1 p.m.

The event is under the auspices of the Darke County Chapter 57 Disabled American Veterans (DAV), Robert A. Foster, Commander; Greenville Memorial Post 7262 Veterans of Foreign Wars, Ron Mills, Commander; and Erk Cottrell Post 140 of American Legion, Ken Price, Commander.

During the service, Greenville Honor Guard will will provide the salute. Other participants will include Fred Dean and Robert Foster. Mora Menzie will sing America the Beautiful. Ashton Paul, an eighth-grader from Arcanum, will present the Gettysburg Address, Greenville Senior High School Band will present the National Anthem, Mary Jane Dietrich will give the benediction and the memorial address will be given by Kari Pfeifer.