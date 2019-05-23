Village wants to keep residents informed

ARCANUM — For Arcanum Mayor Gregory Baumle regarding the pending new police department and administration building the imperative is keeping residents informed and working towards the future.

“We’re moving toward what other municipalities in Ohio are doing,” said Baumle. “We’re trying to get a one-stop shop where all our city resources are in one spot.”

The administration building will be located behind (north-east) of the Arcanum VFW, situated on five acres the village already owns. The water, electric, and street departments are near the future administration building, as is the new wastewater treatment plant.

“It will be easier for residents to deal with any issues they have that are village-related,” said Baumle, further explaining the positives for village-related buildings in one location as well as the care taken in planning the design of the new administration building.

“To make it as user friendly as possible for our residents,” said Baumle with the new village building to include such amenities as a drive-up window for utility and tax payments, a council room with enough space and flexibility for community meetings, along with the ability to expand the building overall should the need arise on down the road. “We’re trying to not only plan for the present but also look towards the future.”

Those plans include the future of the former administration and police department on South Street.

“The old village building is an Arcanum landmark, no one wants to see it torn down,” said Baumle with the council currently working on getting an appraisal on the building.

Baumle reiterated similar sentiments from last week’s council meeting on the building serving a public interest such as a nursing home, senior living, or even a performing arts center.

“It’s really limitless to possibilities on the building,” said Baumle. “It is just finding the right owner.”

When asked about the reasons for the new administration building location, beyond the city owning the acreage, Baumle explained potential sites were excluded due to size.

At 7,236 square-feet, the new administration building was too large for locations council considered. Those locations were the parking lot across from the former town hall, land beside the village administrator’s office, and two acres north of Greenville National Bank.

When completed, the new administration building will also be located near 55 acres of a designated industrial park.

“We’re waiting on tenants,” said Baumle with a few promising leads and the hope for future jobs.

A completion date on the new administration building is slated for February 2020.

“As of today we are waiting for the USDA to determine the award,” said Baumle with the village planning a dual ceremony in July. The ceremony will include a ribbon cutting for the new wastewater treatment plant and groundbreaking for the new administration building.

[SIDEBAR]

(Note the Village of Arcanum provided a timeline for decisions made in regards to the old village building and building the new municipal building. The information below has been edited for clarity and space.)

Sept 2017

Office personnel reported bad smell and sickness in the original office

Village Administrator David Kessler was referred to contact ERA Tech for mold sampling tests

ERA Tech results showed large amount of spores in basement and mayor’s office; moderate amount of spores in various areas of the building

Oct 2017

Mayor was moved to another office

Dry Max recommended

Dry Max evaluation at lead and moisture in mayor’s office and basement

Second and third evaluation began but stopped due to Dry Max determining much larger problem of bats and bat guano

Nov 2017

Decision made to vacate the building by the mayor

Feb 2018

Planning committee begins discussions to renovate or rebuild

Mar 2018

Process started with USDA

Requirement to have at least three potential locations for new building

Four potential locations provided: parking lot across from old building, land beside village administrator’s office, five acres behind the VFW, two acres north of Greenville National Bank

Each lot accessed for accessibility, price, parking, and future expansion

Land behind VFW selected for criteria met

May 2018

Planning committee makes the decision to go with Garman Miller

A requirement of tornado shelter adds approximately $800,000 to project

Planning committee works on options for reducing size/cost of new building; estimates to remodel/renovate the old building

July 2018

Hiring of Mote and Associates for cost estimates for usage of first/second floors of old building

Provide a detailed outline of problems/requirements to renovate at a cost of approx. $1.8 mil

May 2019

Four companies provide bids for base building and options

Base bids:

Arcon Builders, $1,729,000

Brumbaugh Construction $1,945,000

Bilbrey Construction $2,040,817

Vancon $2,084,886

As of today

Waiting for USDA to determine award

Construction should start July 2019, finish February 2020

Provided photo The new 7,236 square-foot police department and administration building will be located on South Albright Street, northeast of the existing VFW in Arcanum. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/05/web1_Arcanum.Admin_.layout.jpg Provided photo The new 7,236 square-foot police department and administration building will be located on South Albright Street, northeast of the existing VFW in Arcanum. Provided photo The new 7,236 square-foot police department and administration building will be located on South Albright Street, northeast of the existing VFW in Arcanum. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/05/web1_Arcanum.Admin_.building.rendering.jpg.jpg Provided photo The new 7,236 square-foot police department and administration building will be located on South Albright Street, northeast of the existing VFW in Arcanum.

Plans not only for the present but the future