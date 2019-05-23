Kick stand causes motorcycle crash

ARCANUM – On May 22, at 12:22 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Pitsburg Fire Dept. and Arcanum Rescue were dispatched to the 1300 block of Verona Pitsburg Road reference a motorcycle accident with injury.

An investigation revealed that a 1984 Honda Goldwing, operated by David L. Shoemaker, 67, of Arcanum, was northbound on Verona Pitsburg Road when the kick stand came down causing Shoemaker to drive off the right side of the roadway and overturn.

Shoemaker, who was the only occupant, was transported to Wayne HealthCare with non-life threatening injuries.

This accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.