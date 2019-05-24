Bistro is Gala’s silver sponsor

GREENVILLE – Having been a sponsor all 11 years since the Gala event began, the Bistro Off Broadway is again a Silver Star Sponsor of the Annie’s Star-Spangled Gala. The Bistro provides wine for the event, which is available that evening for a donation.

The Gala, a casual event and FUNdraiser, on Saturday, June 8, opens at 6:30 p.m. at the Garst Museum. Come and join in this great evening of live and silent auctions, lots of fun raffles, door prizes, and light appetizers provided by Montage. Craft beer is also provided by Montage, which is available on a donation basis.

View the many auction and raffle prizes, with items being added daily, by going online to www.garstmuseum.org to the “News & Events” menu under the “Home” tab. The Gala costs $20 per person or $15 for Garst members with advance reservations by June 5. At the door, tickets are $25. Tables for six or more can be reserved. Dress is casual.

Want to bid but can’t attend? Call Garst Museum to make arrangements at 937.548.5250. Reservations for the event are available by calling Garst as well. All funds raised at this event will benefit the Garst Museum and the National Annie Oakley Center in Greenville.