BPW installs new officers

GREENVILLE – The 2019-2020 Greenville Business & Professional Women’s Club Officers were installed at the May 9 meeting. The meeting was hosted by the Foundation Committee with Karen Sink (co-chair), Lindsey Gehret (co-chair), Deb Smith, Pam Sharp, and Tiana Brown and held at the Brethren Retirement Community Brick Room.

The officers were sworn in by committee co-chair Karen Sink with assistance from Tiana Brown. The new officers are President Deb Smith, Vice President Kasey Christian, Secretary Karen Sink, Treasurer Vicki Cost and Assistant Treasurer Leigh Fletcher.

The club is currently selling tickets for its June 19 BBQ chicken dinner to raise money for their scholarship fund. Tickets are pre-sale only and the deadline to get tickets is June 10. Tickets can be purchased by calling Deb Niekamp at (419) 305-2178 email dsniekamp@gmail.com, or at any of the following locations: Merle Norman Store at 309 S. Broadway, Financial Achievement Services at 5116 Children’s Home Bradford Road, Greenville or New Madison Library, 142 S. Main, New Madison. The dinner consists of one-half barbeque chicken, applesauce, chips, and roll and butter may be picked up on June 19 between 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Greenville VFW, 219 N. Ohio St., Greenville.

The Greenville BPW Club’s mission is to achieve equity for all women in the workplace through advocacy, education, and information. The Club holds fundraisers through the year to raise money to grant scholarships to the young women of Darke County. The Club meets the second Thursday of every month for a dinner meeting September through June. Those interested in learning more about the Club can contact Membership Chair Sonya Crist at 937-423-3657 or email at sonyacrist@gmail.com or visit our Facebook page at Greenville BPW Club.