Greenville hydrant flushing

GREENVILLE – The City of Greenville Fire Department will begin flushing hydrants on Monday, June 3, 2018 and end on Friday, June 28, 2019. Anyone living within four blocks of where hydrants are flushed should be aware their water may also be affected. Check for water quality before using as possible rusty water could damage clothing.

The complete list and dates for hydrant flushing can be found at DarkeCountyMedia.com.

Monday, June 3 – Avenue A, Avenue B, Avenue C, Avenue D, Avenue E, Avenue F, Ft. Recovery Road, Garst Avenue, Greenwave Way, Harmon Drive, Knoll Avenue, Maple Avenue, Meadow Lane, Meeker Avenue, North Broadway, North Main Street, North Street, North West Street, Park Drive, Parkside Drive, Short Street, South Avenue A, Spring Street, Union Street, Wayne Street, West Street, West Maple Avenue, West Meeker Avenue, West Park Drive, Wilson Drive

Tuesday, June 4 – Birchwood Drive, Bur Oak Drive, Duke Avenue, East Lincoln Drive, Elmwood Drive, Fort Recovery Road, Gardenwood Drive, Holly Hill Court, Holly Hill Drive, Honeysuckle Drive, Magnolia Drive, Meadowgreen Drive, Medallion Drive, North Broadway, Primrose Drive, Russ Road, Treaty Way, West Harmon Drive, West Lincoln Drive

Wednesday, June 5 – Ashford Circle, Aspen Drive, Greenhaven Drive, Magnolia Drive, Meadowgreen Drive, Meadowridge Drive, North Bur Oak Drive, Westbury Drive, Aspen Drive, Brighton Drive, East Russ Road, Fairfax Court, Grove Street, Hastings Court, Howard Drive, Jonquil Lane, Kelsey Drive, Kings Court, Kings Drive, Manchester Drive, Mar-Del Drive, North Broadway, North Bur Oak Drive, North Hickory Drive, Northview Drive, Parkway Drive, Radcliffe Drive, Rhoades Avenue, Russ Road, Steve Lane, Stratford Drive, Sunset Drive, Warwick Court, West Russ Road, Wild Rose Drive

Thursday, June 6 – Ark Avenue, Bedford Court, Berkshire Drive, Brighton Drive, Buckeye Drive, Donald Drive, Dorthy Lane, Highland Drive, Hillside Drive, Kelsey Drive, Manchester Drive, North Canterbury Drive, North Westminster Drive, Oaktree Drive, Radcliffe Drive, Rhoades Avenue, Russ Road, South Canterbury Drive, South Westminster Drive, Sugar Maple Drive, Victoria Street, Wellsley Court, Windermere Drive

Friday, June 7 – Ark Avenue, Buckeye Drive, Marion Drive, North Chippewa Drive, Rhoades Avenue, Russ Road, Sharp Lane, Celina Road, Childrens Home-Bradford Road, Kitchenaid Way, Wagner Avenue

Monday, June 10 – Adrien Avenue, Kitchenaid Way, East Russ Road, Fox Run, Village Green, Wagner Avenue

Tuesday, June 11 – Lease Avenue, Benden Way, East Russ Road, Wagner Avenue, East Russ Road, Lease Avenue, Rhoades Avenue, Wagner Avenue

Wednesday, June 12 – Belair Street, Cambridge Drive, Delaware Drive, Dover Drive, Dwyer Street, East Main Street, Greenwood Street, Hiawatha Drive, Hilltop Drive, Hillview Street, Ludy Street, Miami Street, Nottingham Drive, Oxford Drive, Park Drive, Ridgeview Street, Shawnee Street, Surrey Lane, Virginia Avenue, Wagner Avenue

Thursday, June 13 – Cambridge Drive, Circle Drive, Dogwood Drive, East Main Street, Eastwood Drive, Greenmoor Court, Greenmoore Drive, Hickory Drive, Juniper Drive, Lea Lane, Ludy Street, Northmoor Drive, North Ohio Street, Nottingham Drive, Nottingham Place, Orchard Drive, Palm Drive, Redwood Drive, Royal Oaks Drive, State Route 121, Surry Lane, Willow Drive, Autumnwood Court, Bluestone Court, Cherry Hill, Circle Drive, Dogwood Drive, Driftwood Drive, East Fourth Street, East Main Street, Imo Blvd., Linwood Drive, Locust Street, Memorial Drive, North Ohio Street, Orchard Drive, Quindora Blvd., Stonecress Court, Terrace Creek Drive

Friday, June 14 – Ash Street, East Water Street, Elm Street, Grant Street, John Street, Locust Street, Ludlow Street, Memorial Drive, Quindora Blvd., South Broadway, Spruce Street, Sycamore Street, Vine Street, Walnut Street, West Water Street, Winchester Avenue

Monday, June 17 – Ash Street, Beasecker Cleaners, Bickel Hill, Chestnut Street, Drury Lane, East Fourth Street, East Main Street, East Third Street, Elm Street, Grant Street, Jerry’s Laundry, Locust Street, Ludlow Street, Main Street Laundromat, South Broadway, St. Clair Street, Sweitzer Street, Sycamore Street, Tecumseh Street, Vine Street, Walnut Street, West Fourth Street, West Main Street, West Third Street, Winchester Avenue

Tuesday, June 18 – Armstrong Street, Central Avenue, Cypress Street, Devor Street, East Fourth Street, East Fifth Street, Eleventh Street, Front Street, Grant Street, Green Street, Hall Street, Hamilton Street, Harrison Avenue, Hiddeson Avenue, Martin Street, Montgomery Street, Morrow Street, North Gray Avenue, Penn Street, School Street, South Broadway, St. Clair Street, Sycamore Street, Tecumseh Street, Thirteenth Street, Tiffin Street, Twelfth Street, Walnut Street, Warren Street, Washington Avenue, Wayne Avenue, West Fifth Street

Wednesday, June 19 – Eleventh Street, Evans Avenue, Front Street, Hart Avenue, Hiddeson Avenue, Integrity Place, Livingston Road, Markwith Avenue, Martindale Road, Martin Street, Riffle Avenue, South Ohio Street, State Route 571, Thirteenth Street, Tillman Avenue, Twelfth Street

Thursday, June 20 – Continental Avenue, Jaysville St. Johns Road, Lansdowne Road, Martindale Road, Progress Street

Friday, June 21 – Lake Avenue, Lansdowne Road, Martin Street, State Route 571, Tillman Avenue

Monday, June 24 – Bellvernon Avenue, Bucoba Street, Chestnut Circle, Chestnut Street, Deschler Street, Fair Street, Fairview Avenue, Fort Jefferson Avenue, Hall Street, Laurel Street, Lawrence Avenue, Markwith Avenue, Martin Street, Marrow Street, Martz Street, Montgomery Street, North Ohio Street, Oak Street, Oakwood Street, Pinewood Court, Plum Street, River Street, Sixth Street, South Broadway, Sweitzer Street, Tiffin Street, Walnut Street

Tuesday, June 25 – Birt Street, Central Avenue, County Home Road, Eidson Road, Euclid Street, Haritage Road, Harrison Avenue, ODOT/EB Loop, Pearl Street, Pine Street, Sater Street, Sherman Street, South Towne Court, South Towne Laundromat, State Route 49 South, Sweitzer Street

Wednesday, June 26 – Birt Street, Bucoba Street, Fair Street, Harrison Avenue, Jackson Street, Martz Street, Pine Street, Sater Street, Sherman Street, Southbrook Drive, South Gray Avenue, Spain Street, State Route 49 South, Walker Street, Washington Avenue, Wayne Avenue

Thursday, June 27 – Autumn Lane, Fair Street, Hiddeson Avenue, Jackson Street, Lakewood Drive, Markwith Avenue, Martz Street, Pine Street, Riffle Avenue, Sater Street, Sebring-Warner Road, Sherman Street, South Ohio Street, Summer Street

Friday, June 28 – Hiddeson Avenue, Jackson Street, Katzenbarger Road, Martz Street, Markwith Avenue, Riffle Avenue, Sater Street, Sebring Warner Road (Olwine’s), Sherman Street