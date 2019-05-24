CBC recognizes UC Lions

UNION CITY, Ind. – The Union City Lions Club met May 14 for its Spring Ladies Night. The group enjoyed a delicious meal followed by entertainment provided by Amanda Livingston. Amanda, a Union City resident, played the guitar and sang a variety of songs. Amanda is very talented and the entertainment was enjoyed by all in attendance. Thanks to Ladies Night co-chairman Doug LeMaster and David Lenkensdofer.

During the meeting, Blood Draw Co-Chairman Doug LeMaster and Hoddy Speight presented a framed certificate to the club from the Community Blood Bank. The Union City Lions club partners with The Community Blood Bank to sponsor seven blood draws in 2019. The club received the certificate for being a Platinum Partner. This award represents the highest award an organization can receive for assisting in a blood collection event. The UC Lions are proud of their efforts at hosting blood draw events knowing that approximately 32,000 pints of blood are used each day in the United States and each pint donated can save up to three lives.

Also at the meeting, Karen Carpenter was recognized for providing delicious cookies for the Union City Lions blood draw events.