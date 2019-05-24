APL is a summer destination

ARCANUM – The school year is wrapping up, and that leaves plenty of time for activities for the entire family. Let the Arcanum Public Library be a destination for the summer. Come in for great books, take home some movies for a family night, begin your genealogy research, stick around to play a board game with friends, and much more. There will be plenty of programming for all ages throughout the summer.

The Summer Reading Program is very popular, and anyone can participate. This year’s program is being planned around the theme “A Universe of Stories” and the library is getting ready for a spacey good time. There are two “kick-off” events planned for the summer. Mr. Molecule will be at the library on Monday, June 10 at 10 a.m. with his “Big Blast of Space” show that provides fun for all. On Tuesday, June 11, the Stillwater Stargazers will be presenting an astronomy program at 6:30 p.m. This show will be a great introduction to space for older kids and adults. Registration for the summer reading program will begin on Tuesday, May 28. Come on in to sign up, get a calendar of events, and see the decorations.

On Thursday, June 13, at 6:30 p.m., David Nilsen, beer journalist and Certified Cicerone, will be back for another Brew Review. The topic for this session will be German wheat ales. This is a very popular event and registration is required as class size is limited. You must be 21 or older to attend. Call the library at 937-692-8484 or drop in to add your name to the list.

On Monday, June 24 at 6:30 p.m., representatives from Miller Flowers will be at the library for a program on succulents and air plants. They always give a fabulous presentation and will be bringing plants in that patrons can purchase. Registration is needed for this free event, and patrons can drop in or call to get signed up.

The library reminds patrons it will be closed for Memorial Day on May 27.

If there are any questions, feel free to call the library at 937-692-8484, or visit www.arcanumpubliclibrary.org. The library is also on Facebook and Twitter.