SNB continues Empowering support

GREENVILLE – Second National Bank continued its support of the Empowering After School Programs by recently joining students and tutors for a donation. It is Second National’s third year of support for the program.

Representing Second National Bank were Vickie Wessling, Community Relations Coordinator, and Antonia Baker, Trust Administrative Officer. Representing Empowering Darke County Youth was Chelsea Jones, Program Coordinator.

Second National Bank has long been active in the community through its support of education, community service and sports organizations, and more.

Empowering Darke County Youth has wrapped up its third year of After School Tutoring working with more than 150 students for the year. The organization provided 5,342 hours of tutoring over a 132-day period.

Empowering Summer Tutoring begins June 10. Applications can be picked up at The Greenville Public Library or Edison State Community College, Darke County Campus, or by emailing empoweringyouth101@gmail.com.

The Empowering Mission: Empowering Darke County Youth is a United Way Partner Agency providing After School and Summer Tutoring programs to assist students in the areas of language arts and math with the goal of Strong Students for a Strong Community.