Child Development Center granted accreditation

PIQUA – Edison State Community College’s Child Development Center has once again been granted accreditation from the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC). NAEYC granted five-year approval to the center.

“We’re very proud to have earned the mark of quality from NAEYC and to be recognized for our commitment to reaching the highest professional standards,” said Holly Ovenshire, Child Development Center Director.

To obtain reaccreditation, the Edison State Child Development Center went through an extensive self-assessment process measuring the program and its services against the ten NAEYC Program Standards as well as hundreds of related Accreditation Criteria. The Center received NAEYC Accreditation after an on-site visit by NAEYC Assessors to ensure that it met each of the ten program standards.

“For the past year, the Edison Child Development Center staff and administration have worked diligently to compile evidence to show how the program meets the standards set forth by the NAEYC,” said Holly Ovenshire, Child Development Center Director.

The center met all ten research-based Program Standards with high commendations. The standards include relationships, curriculum, teaching, assessment, health, teachers, families, community relationships, and leadership and management. Receiving such high commendations from the National Association speaks volumes about the education children are garnering from the Center.

Sustaining accreditation from the NAEYC is an ongoing process. During the five-year accreditation period, the Center will be required to make annual reports documenting that they have maintained compliance with the program standards.

Edison State’s Child Development Center is a developmental program of care and education for children ages three to ten years. The program is open to the children of local communities as well as to children of Edison students, faculty and staff. The goal is to provide engaging and developmentally appropriate activities that promote the social, emotional, physical, cognitive and creative growth of children. The program observes staff/child ratios of one teacher for every eight children.

For more information about Edison State’s Child Development Center, visit www.edisonohio.edu.

For information about the NAEYC Accreditation, visit www.naeyc.org.